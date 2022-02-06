Lancaster police searching for missing 93-year-old man

LANCASTER, Ohio — Lancaster police are searching for a missing 93-year-old man.
According to police, James Vanhorn has not been seen since he left his home on Wacker Drive Saturday around 5:15 p.m.
Vanhorn is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. Police did not provide a description of the clothing he was last seen wearing.
He is driving a white 2018 Kia Forte with an Ohio license plate number of CR54GZ.
Authorities say someone called police around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to report that they saw Vanhorn's vehicle on I-270 South near West Belt Drive.
Anyone with information about Vanhorn's location is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 740-687-6680, the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-888-637-1113 or 911.