Lancaster police searching for missing 93-year-old man

LANCASTER, Ohio — Lancaster police are searching for a missing 93-year-old man.

According to police, James Vanhorn has not been seen since he left his home on Wacker Drive Saturday around 5:15 p.m.

Vanhorn is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. Police did not provide a description of the clothing he was last seen wearing.

He is driving a white 2018 Kia Forte with an Ohio license plate number of CR54GZ.

Authorities say someone called police around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to report that they saw Vanhorn's vehicle on I-270 South near West Belt Drive.