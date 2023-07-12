Man killed, another seriously hurt in Lancaster crash

The driver of the semi attempted to make a left turn onto a private road when they were struck by the driver of the Honda, 64-year-old Connie Stringer.

LANCASTER, Ohio — A man is dead, and another man is seriously injured after a crash in Lancaster Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash occurred on Coonpath Road, west of state Route 158 around 8 a.m. A Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Coonpath Road at the same time that a Volvo semi tractor-trailer was heading westbound.

The driver of the semi attempted to make a left turn onto a private road when they were struck by the driver of the Honda, 64-year-old Connie Stringer.

OSHP said the driver of the semi was taken to Fairfield Medical Center with serious injuries. Stringer was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he later died from his serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.