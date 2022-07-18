Lady A cancels appearance at Lancaster Festival; Billy Currington steps in as replacement

Lady A was originally set to perform on July 30. Now, Billy Currington will replace the country act for the festival's grand finale.

LANCASTER, Ohio — Lady A has canceled its concert at the Lancaster Festival later this month and will be replaced by Billy Currington for the festival's grand finale.

According to the Lancaster Festival website, there are no refunds or exchanges for concerts. The website says, "Artists and programs are subject to change without notice. Outdoor concerts will be held rain or shine."

Lady A was originally set to perform on July 30.

According to our news partners at the Lancaster Eagle Gazette, the band gave no reason for the cancellation and called it a case of unforeseen circumstances.