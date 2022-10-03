La Poblanita prepares to reopen following December break-in

The La Poblanite food truck was stolen in December. The truck was found but mostly gutted, forcing the family to start from scratch.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Resiliency is a dish best served piping hot.

“It was here, yeah, and then Saturday morning it was gone,” Cris Soriano said.

It was in December when the La Poblanita food truck was stolen.

10TV was there when the call came in that the truck had been found. By the time Cris and Jesus Soriano got there, all the materials and appliances were gone.

“Not as bad as it could have been,” Cris said. “We had the bones of the trailer. We had to start from the ground up.”

Starting from scratch like the family did almost 10 years ago when La Poblanita served its first customer.

Jesus, Cris and their two other brothers help. Their mother is the cook. It’s her picture that has become the business’s logo.

“Honestly, yeah, nothing happens without my mom,” Cris said. “She deserves all the credit in the world.”

And now, after three months, La Poblanita is preparing to open its doors on Monday, March 14, and to, once again, be the fan-favorite menu item the Clintonville area has come to love.

“It just goes to show you that when you’re a genuine family you can really impact people without even knowing it on a day-to-day basis,” Cris said.

And customers are ready.

“They are the number one taco truck around,” she said. “We couldn’t find another taco truck, guys,” she told the Soriano family, Thursday. “We literally would drive by every day and just miss you. We love you.”

And, starting next week, the order is up.