L Brands hiring more than 4,000 seasonal employees at Columbus area distribution centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — L Brands has announced it will hire more than 4,000 seasonal employees at its Columbus area distribution centers for the upcoming holiday season.

Jobs will be available at facilities on East Broad Street, Morse Road and Groveport Road, as well as a new facility in the Easton area.

The jobs will range in pay from $16.50 to $22.00 an hour.

Other employee benefits include paid holidays, a variety of shift options and a discount of up to 40% at Victoria's Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works.

Applications are open now through December 11. The company says some of the positions could become long-term.

Anyone interested in applying for the jobs can click here or visit employment centers at 8455 East Broad Street in Reynoldsburg and Two Limited Parkway at the southeast corner of Morse Road and I-270 in Columbus.

Both facilities are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.