Columbus Zoo polar bear Kulu moving to new home this fall

The zoo said the Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended the move for the 22-month-old polar bear.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Monday that polar bear Kulu will be moving this fall to another zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Staff from both zoos are working to finalize the details and Columbus will announce Kulu’s new home once the receiving facility announces his arrival.

The zoo said the Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended the move for the 22-month-old polar bear. Moving the younger bears to other facilities allows for the opportunity to welcome a male polar bear to continue the zoo’s breeding program.

“Our devoted Animal Care team works extremely hard to provide the best quality care, and the resulting shared bonds between the animals and the keepers certainly makes it bittersweet to say goodbye anytime an animal leaves for a new facility. However, as in the case with Kulu, we also take great pride in joy in knowing that our care team has been a significant part of his journey to grow into a healthy young bear. While Kulu will be missed tremendously, this is the necessary next step for him as he continues to develop into an adult bear, who has an important role to play in the future of his threatened species,” said Dr. Jan Ramer, Senior Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Kulu was born at the Columbus Zoo on Nov. 28, 2019, to mother Aurora and father Lee.

At 725 pounds, Kulu now outweighs his mother and in their native ranges, this is around the time that cubs would begin to venture away from their mother, according to the zoo.