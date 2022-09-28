Kroger releases new details on modified contract for employees

After Wednesday’s meeting, UFCW Local 1059 members were sent details regarding Kroger's modified contract which will be voted on in the coming days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new tentative agreement was presented to Kroger’s workers’ union after negotiators met last week to discuss changes to the company’s three-year contract.

Negotiators from both Kroger and the UFCW Local 1059, the Columbus chapter of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union, returned to the bargaining table Wednesday — two weeks after the union’s rejection of the company’s “last, best and final offer.”

After Wednesday’s meeting, union members were sent details regarding the modified contract. Members will vote in the coming days whether to ratify the new deal.

Among the main areas up for debate was a wage increase for employees.

In a press release, Kroger said that the modified contract includes the “largest wage investment ever” provided to Columbus associates.

Below are the modifications made to the three-year contract:

Up to a $2.65/hr increase for grocery, produce, deli/bakery department leaders and customer service coordinators

Up to a $2.50/hr wage increase for head meat cutters

A $2.15/hr wage increase for head dairy, frozen food, and head seafood clerks

A $2.15/hr through the three-year agreement for all assistant department leaders, leads, meat cutters, and meat journeymen

A $2.15/hr wage increase for GM department head, GM department head, home managers, and assistant home managers

Grandfathered department leaders and service directors (apparel manager, service director- hired before March 16, 1982 and service director- hired between March 16, 1982 and Nov. 20 2005) would receive a $2.15/hr wage increase through the agreement

Full-time top-rated chefs and service directors (hired on or after Nov. 20, 2005, but promoted before Nov. 18, 2018) would receive a $2.15/hr wage increase

Up to a $3.05/hr increase for top-rate pharmacy technicians

The pharmacy technician starting rate increases by $4 and the starting rate for certified pharmacy technicians increases by $4.50

Starting wages for clerks would move to $14.25/hr

Up to a $1.00/hr wage increase for courtesy clerks and baggers.

You can read Kroger's complete wage scale with the tentatively agreed modifications here.

The deal also includes several ratification bonuses for employees who have worked with the company before 2006.

Kroger added that the modifications to the contract provide affordable healthcare and the company will continue to invest in its associates’ pensions while keeping groceries affordable for customers.