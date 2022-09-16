Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization

Details of the agreement were not immediately available. Kroger said that workers should continue to report to work as scheduled.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after failing to reach an agreement on a tentative deal this week.

A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees.

10TV has reached out to the union for comment.

Full statement from Kroger:

"UFCW Local 1059 has informed us that its members voted down the fully recommended tentative agreement this week. We understand the union also received strike authorization. We are disappointed in the outcome of the vote. This was the third tentative agreement fully recommended for ratification by both the union and company bargaining committees.

It’s business as usual at Kroger. A strike authorization doesn’t mean a strike. Associates should continue to report to work as scheduled.

The Fully Recommended Agreement on our Last Best and Final offer showed our commitment to the whole person, providing wage increases, high-quality, affordable health care, and a pension benefit for retirement.

The most productive thing the union can do is to work with the company in a manner that positively addresses these items. Our focus remains on our associates and reaching an agreement that is good for all parties."