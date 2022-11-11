Kroger announces grand opening for Mix Food Hall in Gahanna

Kroger and Kitchen United will give away more than$35,000 in prizes during an open ceremony.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger and Kitchen United are hosting a grand opening ceremony for the new Mix Food Hall in Gahanna Wednesday.

The supermarket chain is welcoming some well-known restaurants to the Kroger Gahanna location on South Hamilton Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during a ceremony. This Kroger is the first in Ohio to launch the Mix Food Hall.

The California-based company is partnering with Kroger to build well-known restaurants inside the store. According to a release from Mix Food Hall, customers have the option to order from their favorite or mix-and-match items for pickup or delivery.

These restaurants will be available at the Kroger location in Gahanna after Wednesday:

Nathan’s Famous - An American tradition serving New York favorites, from its world-famous hot dogs to its burgers, shakes, and fries, for more than 100 years

Genghis Grill - Create-your-own stir-fried bowl with more than 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces

Wow Bao - Asian-inspired street food including bao, pan-seared potstickers, steamed dumplings and rice bowls

Nekter Juice Bar - Freshly made juices, smoothies and açaí bowls made to order without hidden filler, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients and artificial flavors

Fuku Fried Chicken - A variety of fried chicken offerings and sides drawn from Asian and American influences from celebrity chef David Chang

Saladworks - Create-your-own-salads with 60 fresh ingredient options chopped fresh all day, every day, that can also be customized into warm grain bowls or wraps. Also serving paninis.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit - BBQ chain eatery featuring house-smoked meats, stuffed baked potatoes & classic sides.

During the ceremony, Kitchen United and Kroger will offer more than $35,000 in cash prizes. Guests will have the chance to participate in a scavenger hunt and compete for a “Mix for a Year Passport.”

The passport includes two gift cards valued at $25 each - one for every month of the year. Winners will also have the chance to receive a $50 Kroger gift card.