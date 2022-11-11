Kroger announces grand opening for Mix Food Hall in Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger and Kitchen United are hosting a grand opening ceremony for the new Mix Food Hall in Gahanna Wednesday.
The supermarket chain is welcoming some well-known restaurants to the Kroger Gahanna location on South Hamilton Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during a ceremony. This Kroger is the first in Ohio to launch the Mix Food Hall.
The California-based company is partnering with Kroger to build well-known restaurants inside the store. According to a release from Mix Food Hall, customers have the option to order from their favorite or mix-and-match items for pickup or delivery.
These restaurants will be available at the Kroger location in Gahanna after Wednesday:
- Nathan’s Famous - An American tradition serving New York favorites, from its world-famous hot dogs to its burgers, shakes, and fries, for more than 100 years
- Genghis Grill - Create-your-own stir-fried bowl with more than 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces
- Wow Bao - Asian-inspired street food including bao, pan-seared potstickers, steamed dumplings and rice bowls
- Nekter Juice Bar - Freshly made juices, smoothies and açaí bowls made to order without hidden filler, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients and artificial flavors
- Fuku Fried Chicken - A variety of fried chicken offerings and sides drawn from Asian and American influences from celebrity chef David Chang
- Saladworks - Create-your-own-salads with 60 fresh ingredient options chopped fresh all day, every day, that can also be customized into warm grain bowls or wraps. Also serving paninis.
- Dickey’s Barbeque Pit - BBQ chain eatery featuring house-smoked meats, stuffed baked potatoes & classic sides.
During the ceremony, Kitchen United and Kroger will offer more than $35,000 in cash prizes. Guests will have the chance to participate in a scavenger hunt and compete for a “Mix for a Year Passport.”
The passport includes two gift cards valued at $25 each - one for every month of the year. Winners will also have the chance to receive a $50 Kroger gift card.
Two other Mix Food Hall locations will be opening in the coming weeks, one on North High Street in Clintonville and the other on Sawmill Road in Dublin. Find out more information here.