Kroger offers new contract to union as latest negotiations conclude

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of Kroger employees will soon vote on a new contract, the union representing them said after negotiations with the grocery chain concluded on Wednesday.

The Cincinnati-based company presented the latest contract on Wednesday to the UFCW Local 1059, the Columbus chapter of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union.

Two weeks ago, union members voted against the grocery company's third contract offer. The union then voted to authorize a strike, although a strike has yet to be called.

The union did not provide any details on the newest contract, but wages have been at the heart of negotiations.

The contract that was most recently struck down offered about $381 million in new wages, healthcare and employee pension benefits, according to Kroger.

Employees have talked with 10TV saying they deserve "more than the pennies they are offering" and that Kroger has not been honest with the public.

The union did not say when its 12,500 members will vote on the contract or when the results will be announced.