Kroger limiting purchases on paper towels, toilet paper to prevent hoarding

The company said it wants to make sure everyone has access to the products.

Kroger said it is limiting the amount of toilet paper and paper towels people can buy in its stores.

People will be allowed to purchase a maximum of two packages of toilet paper and paper towels.

A spokesperson said the company noticed some people were hoarding the paper products and it wants to make sure everyone has a chance to buy them.

There is no word on how long the limit will stay in effect.

The company said there is no shortage of any product.