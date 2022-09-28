Kroger strike avoided as employees' union approves modified contract

The results of the vote were announced late Thursday night by the union.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of Kroger union members have voted in favor of a new three-year contract, avoiding a potential strike.

The Cincinnati-based company, Kroger, presented an updated contract last week to the UFCW Local 1059, the Columbus chapter of the United Food & Commercial Workers Union.

Union negotiators tentatively agreed to an updated contract that Kroger produced, sending it out to its nearly 12,500 members.

Kroger said in a release that the modified contract includes the “largest wage investment ever” provided to Columbus associates. The wage has been the main sticking point in the negotiations.

Some of the updated details of the contract included raises of at least $2.65 per hour for grocery, produce, deli/bakery department leaders and customer service coordinators. The starting wage for clerks was increased to $14.25 per hour. You can see more details of the new contract here.

Last month, the union voted for strike authorization after rejecting a previously agreed to contract between Kroger and the union.

In a statement announcing the agreement late Thursday night, the union said, in part, "This deal modernizes pay scales and guarantees wage increases to every member, while protecting benefits. The security of a union contract is vital for so many Local 1059 members and their families."

The union said that the new contract goes into effect immediately.





Below are the modifications made to the three-year contract:

Up to a $2.65/hr increase for grocery, produce, deli/bakery department leaders and customer service coordinators

Up to a $2.50/hr wage increase for head meat cutters

A $2.15/hr wage increase for head dairy, frozen food, and head seafood clerks

A $2.15/hr through the three-year agreement for all assistant department leaders, leads, meat cutters, and meat journeymen

A $2.15/hr wage increase for GM department head, GM department head, home managers, and assistant home managers

Grandfathered department leaders and service directors (apparel manager, service director- hired before March 16, 1982 and service director- hired between March 16, 1982 and Nov. 20 2005) would receive a $2.15/hr wage increase through the agreement

Full-time top-rated chefs and service directors (hired on or after Nov. 20, 2005, but promoted before Nov. 18, 2018) would receive a $2.15/hr wage increase

Up to a $3.05/hr increase for top-rate pharmacy technicians

The pharmacy technician starting rate increases by $4 and the starting rate for certified pharmacy technicians increases by $4.50

Starting wages for clerks would move to $14.25/hr

Up to a $1.00/hr wage increase for courtesy clerks and baggers.