Kroger shuts down southeast Columbus store

The store and fuel center located at 4485 Refugee permanently closed on Friday, according to Kroger's Columbus Division.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger has shut down one of its grocery stores in southeast Columbus.

The store and fuel center located at 4485 Refugee Road permanently closed on Friday, according to Kroger's Columbus Division.

Kroger said the store lost revenue despite unsuccessful attempts to increase sales and customer traffic.

Employees will be considered for reassignment to other Kroger locations.

Kroger said it is in negotiations with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to repurpose the site.

"Mid-Ohio Food Collective, with the assistance of Kroger, plans to continue to provide food for the community with the additional benefit of a community resource center offering services to support the community," Kroger said in a release.

The two closest Kroger locations are at these addresses:

3588 Gender Road

850 South Hamilton Road

The closest grocery store locations are: