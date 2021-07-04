Korpisalo makes 36 saves as Blue Jackets beat Lightning 4-2

Max Domi and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who rebounded after losing three in a row.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zac Dalpe scored for the first time in 4 1/2 years, Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2.

Max Domi and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who rebounded after losing three in a row.

Nick Foligno also scored.

Tampa Bay has dropped two straight and five of seven overall while relinquishing first place in the Central Division to the Florida Panthers.