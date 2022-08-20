Sheriff's Office: Shelter in place advisory lifted after shots fired from inside Knox County home

Deputies were called to an incident on Gilchrist Road on Saturday morning.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A shelter in place advisory has been lifted for residents in Knox County after shots were fired from inside a home on Saturday morning.

Captain Jay Shaffer with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said at least two people were firing shots from inside a home. Negotiations are ongoing between the people inside the home and law enforcement officers. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to a release, deputies were called to an incident on Gilchrist Road.

Residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrist Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were initially advised to shelter in place, but that advisory has since been lifted.

Residents who live in the area may see law enforcement vehicles and a helicopter.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area until further notice.