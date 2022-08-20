Sheriff's Office: Shelter in place advisory lifted after shots fired from inside Knox County home

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A shelter in place advisory has been lifted for residents in Knox County after shots were fired from inside a home on Saturday morning.
Captain Jay Shaffer with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said at least two people were firing shots from inside a home. Negotiations are ongoing between the people inside the home and law enforcement officers. No injuries have been reported so far.
According to a release, deputies were called to an incident on Gilchrist Road.
Residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrist Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were initially advised to shelter in place, but that advisory has since been lifted.
Residents who live in the area may see law enforcement vehicles and a helicopter.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area until further notice.
This story will be updated with further information as more details become available.