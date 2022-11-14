'King of Country' George Strait to headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest

Country music singer Chris Stapleton, Grammy Award-winning band Little Big Town and rising star Warren Zeiders will join Strait on the stage for next year’s event.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The “King of Country” George Strait will headline next year’s Buckeye Country Superfest when it returns to Ohio Stadium in May.

On Monday, it was announced that the festival would return for its sixth year and will take place on May 27, 2023. Organizers say Buckeye Country Superfest saw its largest crowd on record this year with more than 63,000 music fans attending.

American Express Card members can buy tickets before the general public starting Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. through Nov. 18 at 10 p.m.