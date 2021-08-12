Kim Potter Trial: Daunte Wright's girlfriend expected to take the stand Thursday

Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the car with Wright when he was shot by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter on April 11, 2021.

Attorneys on the prosecution and defense teams are preparing for a second day of testimony in the trial of Kim Potter, a former police officer charged in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter.

On Wednesday, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Erin Eldridge issued the prosecution's hour-long opening statement. Eldridge showed the jury a photo of Potter in her uniform wearing her utility belt, demonstrating where her firearm and Taser are normally carried. Eldridge told the court about Potter's extensive training on “weapon confusion” and other cases in which an officer pulled a Taser instead of a gun.

“We trust them to know wrong from right, and left from right,” Eldridge said.

Attorney Paul Engh followed by outlining the case that will be laid out by the defense. Engh told jurors that in the moments leading up to Wright’s death, Potter believed his actions could have harmed a fellow officer, and while she did pull the trigger on her firearm Potter “made a mistake” and meant to use her Taser.

“She made a mistake. This was an accident. She’s a human being. But she had to do what she had to do to prevent a death to a fellow officer, too,” Engh insisted.

Katie Bryant, Daunte Wright’s mother, was the prosecution's first witness. On the stand she talked about her family and other children, then pivoted to describing Daunte: "He had a smile that would light up a room.”

Bryant's emotional testimony in the courtroom described the day of Wright's death, and the phone conversation she had with him during the first part of his detainment and arrest. She testified the call was disconnected before her son was shot.

Bryant testified that when she arrived at the scene, she saw Wright’s crashed car and his body lying under a white sheet.

Earl Gray, one of Potter’s defense attorneys, led the cross examination of Bryant. She told Gray she was aware that Daunte did not have a driver’s license but was unaware of his marijuana use. Bryant also acknowledged that she didn’t know there was a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shooting.

Brooklyn Center police officer Anthony Luckey, the officer training with Potter on the day of the shooting, took the stand following Bryant's testimony. He told prosecutor Matthew Frank that he was driving the squad car that pulled Wright over for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. Luckey said he also observed Wright’s expired tabs on his car.

The told Frank he smelled marijuana when Wright rolled down his window and confirmed Wright showed him outdated insurance with someone else’s name on it. Luckey described the attempted arrest of Wright, saying as he went to handcuff him, Wright “jerked his arm back,” and got back into his vehicle. The officer said that's when he heard Potter say, “I’m going to Tase you,” before hearing a firearm go off.

The prosecution showed body camera footage of the incident, where Potter can be seen screaming and crying in the aftermath of the shooting, saying she pulled the wrong gun and, “I’m going to prison.”

Engh cross-examined Luckey for the defense, asking him if he thought Wright had a gun. Luckey said he always assumes there’s a gun in every car he stops out of safety, but admitted that particular traffic stop was more dangerous than previously portrayed. He testified that if he were in Potter's position he would have fired his Taser as well.

Outside the courtroom Wednesday a group of 50 to 100 people gathered to show their support for the Wright family. Other family members of people previously killed by police were there, including the families of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake, and Courteney Ross, the fiancé of George Floyd.

Organizers said they wanted to give the family a sense of solidarity as they relive the events of April 11 during the trial.

Court is expected to resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m.