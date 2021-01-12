Kim Potter Trial: Nine total jurors seated going into Thursday's selection

Five people were selected for Potter's jury on Wednesday, meaning only five more are needed ahead of opening arguments.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Nine total jurors selected, five women and four men, five more needed

13 total potential jurors dismissed so far

The state has used its last peremptory strike; the defense has used two

Kim Potter will take the stand in her own defense

The prosecution and defense are getting closer to reaching the full compliment of jurors needed for open arguments in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 2021 shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Three women and two men were added to the jury Wednesday.

During Thursday's proceedings the prosecution used the last of its peremptory strikes, while the defense is left with three.

The first juror selected Wednesday was a white woman who recently graduated from school and is currently working full time. She was joined on the jury a short time later by a Black woman who is a teacher and mother of two.

A married white man with two kids joined the jury around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Next was a white man who works as a registered nurse, and the final juror selected was an Asian woman who admitted during questioning that she didn’t want to be on the panel, but would do so as part of her civic duty.

Selection resumes Thursday morning, with five more panelists needed to round out the 14-person jury ahead of preliminary arguments, currently scheduled to begin on Dec. 8.