KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 to open Ohio State Fair concert series this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The final performer for the Ohio State Fair concert series has been announced.

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 will take place on opening day, joining a long list of performances set to be held when the fair returns from July 27 to Aug. 7.

All concerts will take place in the WCOL Celeste Center.

Tickets for the additional concerts and events will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Those who are signed up for Ohio State Fair newsletters will have early access to presale tickets starting Wednesday.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance also includes admission to the Ohio State Fair.

Tickets for the previously announced acts are available for purchase here.

The concerts announced for this summer are:

Wednesday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m.

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022

Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Foreigner - Greatest Hits

Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

Nelly with special guest Breland

Sunday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Dru Hill / Raheem DeVaughn

Monday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.

Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Scotty McCreery

Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias

Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

Ice Cube

Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie

Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.

Lakeside / Con Funk Shun