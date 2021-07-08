Kids' summer safety: Stay cool, safe around water

According to the CDC, drowning is the second most common cause of accidental deaths among children 14 years old and younger.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hot, sticky weather, means many families and kids are headed to water sources to cool off and have fun. But, cooling off in the water also comes with some risks that could lead to injury or even death. Health experts want to warn families to be careful.

Dionna Willis is very aware of these dangers. She brought her six nieces and nephews to a pool in late June. She said it's a lot of responsibility to keep her eyes on them.

"My main concern is me being able to reach them or see them within my eyesight," Willis said.

Her concerns are valid. According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the second most common cause of accidental deaths among children 14 and younger. Half of those drownings happened within 25 yards of a parent or adult. Even worse, 10% of those parents watch their children drown because they don't know it's happening.

According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Pediatrician Dr. Sarah Denny, "Supervision is critical for when the child is expected to be around water."

Dr. Denny said that too many times she hears about parents who get distracted by a phone call when their child is in the water. She said it only takes a moment before your child goes under and begins to drown.

That's why she recommends children getting swim lessons at an early age.

“Swim lessons do not drown-proof your child. Just because your child has had swim lessons doesn't mean you shouldn't watch them,” she said.

Part of that supervision is knowing when to stop an accident before it occurs.

Emergency room physicians with Nationwide Children's Hospital said many of the pool injures they are seeing now involve sunburns, cuts to the chin, knees or feet and even broken bones. They believe many of these injuries could have been prevented if a parent or guardian were watching them closely.

Willis is trying to do her part. With six children running around the pool, she has brought in some help to keep an extra eye on the kids.

She knows it takes only one time to misplace a child to see disaster.