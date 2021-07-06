Kid’s summer safety: How to stay safe around lawnmowers, ATVs

While mowing the lawn and riding ATVs can be part of a typical child's summer, it's important how to be safe and avoid getting hurt.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Activities are a big part of keeping children busy during the summer season. These activities can range from doing chores, such as mowing the lawn, to seeking thrills like riding all-terrain vehicles or ATVs.

You would think that this could be a fun and constructive way to pass time in the summer, but health experts say there are dangers that children and parents sometimes overlook. These dangers can, at times, turn deadly.

Take lawnmowers for example. Some kids cut grass for a summer job, but according to a study from Nationwide Children's Hospital, lawnmowers are responsible for 8,490 injures nationwide each year in children younger than 18 years old.

"Lawnmowers and all sorts of lawn equipment really can become dangerous, particularly for young children. We see a lot of devastating injuries," Dr. Kim Bjorklund at Nationwide Children's Hospital said.

Bjorklund is a plastic surgeon who has already seen these injuries surface with the summer just beginning. She said injuries range from severe cuts to loss of hands, fingers and toes.

"The feet are often caught underneath those blades for various reasons and, unfortunately, we see some terribly mangled extremities," Bjorklund said.

Recommendations for lawnmower use and safety include age limits. Experts say you should be at least 16 years old to drive a riding lawnmower and at least 12 years old to operate a push mower.

Experts also want to remind everyone that children operating lawnmowers should do a checklist before they use a mower. That includes making sure their skin is covered, they are not wearing loose clothing, they are wearing eye protection and they are wearing shoes that cover the whole foot (steel-toed shoes are recommended).

Lastly, make sure the yard is clear from any objects that could get under and shoot out from the lawnmower. But, the injuries don't end there.

According to Dr. Kris Jatana at Nationwide Children's Hospital, "We know from studies that we've done from Nationwide Children's Hospital that during the summer months, especially on the weekends, that nationally there's 68 injuries a day that occur to children from ATV."

Jatana is a specialist in head and neck injuries. He said children involved in ATV accidents can even result in death.

Donna Denney sells ATVs for GS Power Sports in south Columbus. She said she stresses the importance of safety before people can walk out the door with an ATV for their kids.

"They'll hop on and go as fast as they can. You shouldn't do that," Denney said.

Denney recommended starting young kids on lower speeds. She said they will adjust the throttle for beginners.

"What you want to do is set it for five or six, maybe seven or eight miles per hour and then increase it as they improve their skills," Denney said.

Denney added that sometimes accidents occur because parents just aren't paying attention or are not there to prevent an accident from occurring.

Even though there is no age limit for riding an ATV, Jatana pointed out that half of the ATV injuries occur to children under 12 years of age.

He said anyone that plans to ride an ATV should practice safe riding. This includes not driving the vehicle on public roads, wearing a good helmet, wearing closed-toed shoes and gloves and kids should never ride as a passenger on a vehicle that is only designed for one person.