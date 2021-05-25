'Kids are perceptive': How exposure to community violence impacts children

A pediatric psychologist has some tips for how to speak to your children about violence happening in the community.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With acts of violence on the rise in Columbus, conversations about it are happening and young people are listening.

It's important to think about how exposure to community violence impacts children, even if they are not directly the victim of a violent act.

Dr. Parker Huston is a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Huston also serves as the clinical director of the On Our Sleeves Program, helping reduce the stigma around children's mental health.

"Kids are very perceptive. They hear Columbus. They hear gunshots. They hear murder. They hear death. It attracts their attention, just like it does for adults," Huston said. "It can have a profound effect on the way that they feel safe or not in their own community, in their own home, in their own street."

Huston said those feelings of anxiety and uncertainty about safety can impact a child's behavior.

"If you are thinking, 'Every time I go out of my house, I might have to protect myself in some way,' you're more likely - not everyone will do it of course - you're more likely to maybe think about carrying a weapon yourself or at least being more on-guard for combating violence with violence or trying to strike first, as they say," he said.

Huston said the best thing adults can do is start a conversation about violence with the young people in their lives. Simply asking, 'What do you know about the violence? What do you think about it?' is a good place to start.

"Come into it with a perspective of listening - not lecturing - because we want to understand where they're coming from," Huston said. "If they're feeling unsafe, if they're feeling anxiety, if they're feeling a traumatic response, it's best that we let them express that to us rather than assuming that we know how they might be responding to some of these things."

Huston added, "Try to correct misperceptions. Try to help them understand what you're doing as an adult and what the community is trying to do to get a handle on the violence that's going on much too frequently lately."

While it's important to be informed about what's happening in the community, Huston suggested adults and teens take breaks from social media.

"Schedule some time where I'm just not going to check social media ... instead, I am going to do something with my family or do something that I find rewarding and relaxing because if we constantly bombard ourselves with stories and witnessing other people's pain, it's really hard for us to keep our own minds and our own emotions in-check," Huston said.