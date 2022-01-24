Kid Rock bringing ‘Bad Reputation’ tour to Columbus in April

The rock n’ roll icon will perform at Nationwide Arena on April 15, along with Grand Funk Railroad and Trey Lewis.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kid Rock is coming to Columbus in April for the newly announced ‘Bad Reputation’ tour.

Kid Rock is known for his many hits, including “Picture” in collaboration with Sheryl Crow, and “All Summer Long,” which charted at No. 1 in counties across the globe.