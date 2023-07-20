Report: Several insurance companies raising rates or dropping coverage of certain Hyundai, Kia models due to theft

In Columbus, 283 cars were stolen in January 2023. By June, 532 had been reported.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The number of Kia and Hyundai thefts has skyrocketed in central Ohio. Now, some owners have to go the extra mile to get insurance for their vehicles.

According to MarketWatch.com, Allstate, Progressive, and State Farm are among a list of car insurance providers that have announced they won’t issue new policies in some states for certain Hyundai and Kia models, including the following:

2015–2021 Hyundai Accent

2015–2021 Hyundai Elantra

2015–2021 Hyundai Kona

2015–2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015–2021 Hyundai Tucson

2015–2021 Kia Forte

2015–2021 Kia Optima (regular)

2015–2016 Kia Optima (hybrid)

2015–2021 Kia Rio

2015–2021 Kia Sedona

2015-2016 Kia Sorento

In Columbus, 283 cars were stolen in January 2023. By June, 532 had been reported.

Courtney Schaffer is one of the latest victims of an attempted Hyundai theft.

"They had stripped the ignition, they had stripped around the steering wheel, popped that off. They used a USB, and they almost had it, and they had broken the window," she said.

She said her car was broken into outside her home on the south side.

"These kids aren't realizing it's our livelihood, it's our job, and it's our money. I'm the sole income for my household, and my kid is special needs and autistic, so that cuts into your bills and your grocery money," she said.

The rise in car thefts is also driving up insurance rates, according to Bank Rate Senior Analyst Ted Rossman.

"Suffice to say, it's up considerably. You know, 10...15... maybe 17%," he said. "It's a big deal for people because let's say your insurance cost was $1,000 bucks; you know, if it went up 17%, that's $170 a year. And many people have more than one vehicle too."

Rossman suggested equipping your vehicles with engine immobilizers.

"Contact a dealer and get that anti-theft device installed," he said.

If your Kia or Hyundai isn’t eligible for an update, experts suggest adding a steering wheel lock, tire boots, or other locks to protect your vehicle. If an insurer refuses to issue a policy, he said you should shop around.