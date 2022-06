Kevin Hart adds Columbus stop to ‘Reality Check Tour’ this November

Tickets for the Columbus show go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kevin Hart has added a stop in Columbus this November to the list of newly announced performances on his Reality Check Tour.

The performance, set for November 5 at Nationwide Arena, marks one of many added dates on the second leg of Hart’s comedy tour, which kicks off June 18 in Ireland. Hart will also be joined by Chris Rock for a handful of performances in New York and New Jersey.

Hart got his start at a comedy club in Philadelphia. Since then, the Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian has opened 10 number one box office films and released many stand-up specials, the most recent of which was deemed Netflix’s biggest of 2020.

Hart was the first comedian to sell out an entire NFL stadium in Philadelphia with his What Now Tour, and was named one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians by Forbes in 2019.

Tickets for the Columbus show go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased here.

Find the full list of tour dates below: