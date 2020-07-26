Man arrested in deadly shooting of former Kent State football player in Fairfield County

Dai'zhon Maddox is charged with aggravated murder.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A man is arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of former Kent State football player, 27-year-old Devante Strickland of Columbus.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said Dai'zhon Maddox was arrested on August 20 and charged with aggravated murder.

Deputies were called to the 6800 block of Crumley Road SW in Amanda Township near Lancaster early on July 26 to investigate a loud party.

At around 12:30 a.m., deputies heard gunshots and soon located two people who had been shot.

Both Strickland and another man were taken to Fairfield Medical Center.

Strickland died at the hospital.

The second man's injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The sheriff's office said Maddox was arrested after several agencies conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Hamilton Road and Wagner Road.

Detectives also recovered three firearms, cash, narcotics, marijuana and fentanyl from the vehicle Maddox was in.

Police say few people who were at the party remained at the scene after the shooting.

Kent State University Director of Athletics Joel Nielsen released the following statement in July regarding Strickland's death:

"We are extremely saddened to learn about the passing of former Kent State University student-athlete, DeVante' Strickland. He was an outstanding young man and team leader during his time on campus. He always voiced his desire to help others upon completion of his time at Kent State. Our thoughts and prayers are with DaVante's family and friends during this challenging time."

Strickland graduated in 2015 with a degree in physical education with an emphasis on coaching, according to the university