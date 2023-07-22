Almost 10 months after he was hit by a parade float, Kenny Zedekar is 100% recovered

Last September, Zedekar was critically injured after he was hit by a parade float during the Big Walnut Homecoming Parade.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Kenny Zedekar, for him to even stand again is a miracle. He learned to cherish every little thing at just 12 years old.

He remembers he was picking up a piece of candy.

"I tripped...and it rolled over me after that I just turned over and I just laid there,” he said.

Zedekar was taken to the hospital and suffered a lacerated liver collapsed lung and several broken ribs, and several facial bone fractures amongst other injuries.

"It was probably the worst call ever,” said Richard Zedekar, Kenny’s father.

“I didn't believe it at first I didn't think it was as bad as it was.”

Immediately after the accident his family and his community rallied behind him. From donations to cards sent to his hospital room, Kenny said all the love he received helped him push through.

"It helped me a lot and when I looked up, I saw the cards and I just smiled,” he said.

He wants his story to resonate with others, including 7-year-old Allie Harris, who on the 4th of July, was hit by a float during the Hilliard parade.

Kenny said he wants Allie to “Just be strong”.

Kenny said he is 100% back to normal. He has check-ups every six months for his head. He is looking forward to playing basketball this upcoming school year in the 7th grade.