Historic Crew Stadium to host Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay concert next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music star Kenny Chesney and Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay are among a lineup of artists coming to Columbus in August for the 2022 Here and Now tour.

Carly Pearce will perform alongside Chesney and Dan + Shay on Aug. 18 at the Historic Crew Stadium. Old Dominion is also touring with the bands, but will not be available for the Columbus show, according to a concert announcement.

The tour kicks off April 23 in Tampa and will make stops in Chicago, Seattle, Philadelphia and more before heading to Columbus.

“My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together,” said Chesney. “They come strong. They get loud. They love the music. But most importantly, they live life – every second – for all its worth!”

Information on ticket sales has yet to be announced.

You can see a full list of performance dates below:

April 23 | Raymond James Stadium: Tampa, Fla.

April 30 | Bank of America Stadium: Charlotte, N.C.

May 7 | Busch Stadium: St. Louis, Mo.

May 14 | American Family Field: Milwaukee, Wis.

May 21 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Atlanta, Ga.

May 28 | Nissan Stadium: Nashville, Tenn.

June 4 | AT&T Stadium: Arlington, Texas

June 11 | Heinz Field: Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 18 | Lincoln Financial Field: Philadelphia, Pa.

June 25 | Soldier Field: Chicago, Ill.

July 2 | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: Kansas City, Mo.

July 9 | Bobcat Stadium: Bozeman, Mont.

July 16 | Lumen Field: Seattle, Wash.

July 23 | SoFi Stadium: Los Angeles, Calif.

July 30 | Empower Field at Mile High: Denver, Colo.

Aug. 6 | U.S. Bank Stadium: Minneapolis, Minn.

Aug. 13 | MetLife Stadium: East Rutherford, N.J.

Aug. 18 | Historic Crew Stadium: Columbus, Ohio

Aug. 20 | Ford Field: Detroit, Mich.

Aug. 26 | Gillette Stadium: Foxborough, Mass.

Aug. 27 | Gillette Stadium: Foxborough, Mass.