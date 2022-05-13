Kendrick Lamar to perform at The Schott this August on 'The Big Steppers Tour'

The rap icon announced his return to the stage on Friday following the release of his latest album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kendrick Lamar will perform in Columbus this August.

The rap icon announced his return to the stage on Friday following the release of his latest album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.’ It’s an album dedicated fans have waited five years for and features artists Kodak Black, Ghostface Killah and more.

‘The Big Steppers Tour’ includes stops in New York, Toronto, Australia and New Zealand.

During his stop in Columbus on Aug. 16, Lamar will perform at The Schottenstein Center with artists Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.