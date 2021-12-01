Keith Urban to perform at Nationwide Arena in September 2022

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keith Urban is set to perform at Nationwide Arena next September.

The four-time Grammy Award winner hits the road in June 2022 to debut “The Speed of Now World Tour,” featuring Ingrid Andress. The world tour marks Urban’s first in four years.

The two will make a stop in Columbus on September 23, with tickets for the concert going on sale as soon as 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

“After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before,” said Urban. “We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”