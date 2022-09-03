Heading out for spring break? Tips to keep your home safe from burglars while you're away

Sergeant Keith Kline with the Columbus Division of Police says prepping for vacation starts with prepping your home for possible intruders.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Spring break is right around the corner, but Columbus police say there are several things to keep in mind before heading on vacation.

Sergeant Keith Kline with the Columbus Division of Police says prepping for vacation starts with prepping your home for possible intruders.

“They’re not always strangers,” said Kline. “Sometimes they’re going to be maybe friends or your kids, people that you know. So, in that vein, you need to prepare your home when you’re leaving.”

One area Sgt. Kline says is often overlooked are second floor access points like doors on a balcony.

“If I were a burglar and want to make entry here, I would probably do it on the second level here,” he said, pointing to a homeowner’s deck in the Brewery District of south Columbus.

“You have a stairway that’s going up, you’re far less likely that you’re going to be visible to people that are walking in the neighborhood,” he explained. “That’s probably the weakest point.”

When it comes to doors, Sgt. Kline advises people to go beyond the deadbolt. He suggests adjustable door security bars that can fit under a doorknob or along the edge of a sliding glass door.

“If you’re going on vacation, these are the best things you can do to keep your doors from getting kicked in,” he said. “I’ve been on raids when we’re doing search warrants and bad guys have these on their doors and it’s very hard to get through, even with the ramming device that SWAT would use.”

A few other tricks that can protect your home while away:

Turn your blinds tilted up, with the rounded edges facing outward

Install landscaping that would deter criminals around windows, such as rose bushes or yucca plants

Window locks or wedges that will prevent criminals from raising windows more than a few inches

Sgt. Kline also says signs that show you have an alarm system can help deter burglars. If you don’t have a dog, even a sign could do the trick.