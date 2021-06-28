Kayaker finds apparent human leg at Alum Creek Lake during trash cleanup

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said a kayaker was picking up trash and debris when he spotted the bin.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A kayaker found what appears to be a human leg in a plastic bin in Alum Creek Lake Monday morning, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the kayaker was picking up trash and debris when he spotted the bin.

He then saw the leg sticking out of the bin and called the sheriff's office around 8:30 a.m.

The bin was found in the water north of Chesire Road and east of Africa Road.