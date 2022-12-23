Ohio AMBER Alert saga: Missing twin babies found days apart, suspect arrested

Kason and Kyair Thomas were abducted on Dec. 19 around 9:45 p.m. It would be nearly 72 hours until both boys were reunited with their family.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many across central Ohio spent the week doing last-minute shopping and preparing for the holidays, one Columbus family spent three days searching for their two infant boys who were abducted from the Short North.

Kason and Kyair Thomas are now safe, but it was a long, emotional and traumatic 72 hours for their family and the community.

Dec. 19, 9:45 p.m. - Twin boys abducted

The Columbus Division of Police announced Kason and Kyair were sitting in a running 2010 Honda Accord while their mother was picking up a DoorDash order at Donatos Pizza in the Short North. While she went inside, court records say a woman, later identified as 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, left the restaurant out a side door, got into the running car and drove away with Kason and Kyair still inside.

Dec. 20, 1:37 a.m. - AMBER Alert issued

Nearly four hours after the boys were taken, the Ohio State Highway Patrol sent out an AMBER Alert notification for Kason and Kyair. Authorities identified Jackson as the woman suspected of taking the boys.

Dec. 20, 4 a.m. - Kyair is found

Around 4 a.m., Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Jackson or Kason. Police would later release surveillance photos of Jackson at a gas station in Huber Heights hours before dropping Kyair off at the airport.

Dec. 20-21 - The search for Kason

After Kyair was found, authorities and family members started looking in Dayton with the belief that if Kyair was found there, maybe Kason is close. Family and volunteers focused on Huber Heights because that was the one confirmed sighting before Kyair was found.

On Dec. 21, Columbus police issued an alert for five states surrounding Ohio to be on the lookout for Kason and Jackson. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant added that the FBI was assisting in the search.

Bryant also announced two kidnapping charges against Jackson, one for each boy.

Dec. 22, 2 p.m. - Jackson is arrested, but no sign of Kason

Chief Bryant held another press conference late Thursday afternoon, announcing the arrest of Jackson.

Deputy Chief Smith Weir said detectives received several calls from people in Indiana saying they spotted Jackson in Indianapolis. Jackson was found "on the streets," but police did not find Kason or the stolen car Jackson was driving.

Dec. 6 p.m. - Baby Kason is found