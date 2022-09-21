x
Sheriff: K-9 Ruger sniffs out thumb drive during child porn investigation

K-9 Ruger, who is trained in sniffing out electronic devices, helped deputies locate a suspect’s thumb drive.
Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped deputies during a child pornography investigation in one of Ohio’s small towns.

K-9 Ruger found a concealed thumb drive and SD car in the bedroom of a suspect on Sept. 9. Ruger is specially trained in sniffing out electronic devices.

The investigation was conducted by the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post, “Ruger is a unique and incredible tool in the ongoing effort to protect children from predators.”

Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

