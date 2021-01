Lancaster police say they found a male juvenile shot in the 1100 block of Locust Street on Tuesday afternoon.

LANCASTER, Ohio — A male juvenile was shot Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster.

The Lancaster Police Department said they were called to the 1100 block of Locust Street around 3:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the boy shot.

He was flown by helicopter to a Columbus hospital.