COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in critical but stable condition Wednesday evening.

According to police, they were called to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Courtright Road around 5:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Police say a juvenile was taken to a local hospital in critical, but stable, condition.