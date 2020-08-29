Juvenile in stable condition after shooting on S. 5th Street in Columbus

It happened on S. 5th Street near S. High Street before 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side that left a child injured.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1800 block of South 5th Street near South High Street just before 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and was initially listed in critical condition.

The child has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police were not able to give an exact age, but say the child was under the age of 10.

According to police, shots were fired outside the home and hit the child who was inside.

Police have no information about a suspect.

Happening Now



Detectives are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of S. 5th St. A juvenile was shot and was transported to Childrens Hospital in critical condition.



Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-TIPS. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 29, 2020