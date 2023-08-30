Judge denies release of first juvenile in Franklin County charged for using Glock switch

The 16-year-old boy was arrested during the Aug. 18 high school football game at Canal Winchester where three other teens were also arrested.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A judge denied release Wednesday for the first juvenile charged in Franklin County for having a Glock switch on a gun.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested during the Aug. 18 high school football game at Canal Winchester. Three other teens were arrested and three loaded weapons, all with Glock switches, were recovered.

Glock switches can convert any semi-automatic gun into one that shoots continuously while the trigger is pressed down.

"When I was in jail, I realized that this is not something I wanted to be doing for the rest of my life and being involved in anything that will set me down,” the teen said during a court appearance Wednesday.

This is the third time this year that the teen has been arrested.

On January 26, he was charged with carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling a firearm. On May 2, he was charged with aggravated robbery. Following the Aug. 18 incident, he was charged with carrying concealed weapons and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon.

“You have a history with this court that already allegedly includes weapons. For you to be back so soon in front of this court, with what is tantamount to a more dangerous implement, allegedly, is of great concern,” the magistrate told the teen.

In 2022, Columbus police recovered 17 Glock switches. This year, they have already recovered 53.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Columbus Field office recovered 12 Glock switches in 2022 and has matched that number this year.



Juveniles with guns, especially glock switches, are also a great concern for Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, a local non-profit made up of mothers who have lost a child to violence.



“That's the biggest question at the end of the day," said Jene Patrick, a member of the non-profit. "These kids, they can't go in the stores and buy guns. Somebody is buying them, someone is selling them to children.”

The group is calling out to all parents to be responsible for their own children.



“We have to take accountability as parents and stand up and be better,” Patrick said.