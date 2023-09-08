Juvenile in custody, charged in armed robbery of Ohio State student

The juvenile is charged with aggravated robbery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A juvenile is in custody in connection to the armed robbery of an Ohio State student outside a residence hall earlier this week, according to a release from The Ohio State University.

The release states that the juvenile is charged with aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning when a student was walking near The Residence on Tenth residence hall at 230 West 10th Ave. when a light-colored four-door sedan approached them with four people inside.

Police said two males exited the back seat and approached the student.

One of them pointed a gun and demanded his belongings. The student handed over his laptop and cellphone and the suspect left the area in the vehicle heading east.

The Ohio State University Police Division encourages everyone to lock doors and windows. When possible, walk with friends or coworkers and always be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. If you see something, say something and report suspicious behavior by calling police.