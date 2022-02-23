Jury finds former Columbus vice officer guilty, acquits another in federal case

A federal jury reached a decision in the case against two former Columbus police vice officers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal jury reached a decision in the case against two former Columbus police vice officers who were charged with violating the civil rights of people they investigated on Tuesday.

The jury found Steven Rosser guilty of conspiracy to violate an individual's civil rights. He was found not guilty on another count.

Whitney Lancaster was found not guilty of conspiracy to violate an individual's civil rights.

In 2015, Rosser was accused of getting into a "physical altercation" with a man outside a strip club and later used the “log-in credentials of a fellow CPD officer” to create a false report against the man alleging he made a “threat” on Rosser’s life.

The man spent five days in jail before the charges were ultimately dropped.

Before being fired by the Columbus Division of Police, Rosser and Lancaster spent a year on desk duty following the controversial arrest of Stormy Daniels and two other women in July of 2018. The women all sued and received settlements from the city.