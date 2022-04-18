Jury at an impasse in Dr. William Husel murder trial; judge orders further deliberations

The announcement comes on the fourth day of deliberations, and after weeks of testimony from 54 witnesses.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge urged further deliberations after jurors announced they were at an impasse in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician Dr. William Husel.

Monday marked the fourth day of deliberations in the murder trial of Husel – who is accused of killing 14 patients under his care through overprescribing medications including fentanyl and other medications.

This latest development comes after weeks of testimony from 54 witnesses, some of whom were family members of those 14 patients.

The defense claimed Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients when he ordered doses of fentanyl and other drugs, but prosecutors argued his doses were unnecessary and ultimately hastened his patients’ deaths.

The defense’s chief argument was that it was the patients’ underlying medical conditions that killed them – not Husel’s drug orders.

Prosecutors acknowledged that the patients were critically ill or dying but that it was not a defense to state that they were dying – arguing Husel’s motive “could’ve been pure, but it is a crime to kill a dying person. It is not a defense.”

Judge Michael Holbrook told jurors last week that they had the ability to consider attempted murder as a lesser included offense, but that it was not a substitute for being unable to reach a verdict on the murder charges.

During closing arguments, Defense Attorney Jose Baez told jurors: “This is not a murder case, and it's a not attempted murder to just try to get a charge to stick…”

The defense rested after calling just one witness to the stand during the trial’s sixth week.

Last week, Judge Holbrook was allowed to resume proceedings after an affidavit was filed to remove him from overseeing the trial.

Closing arguments began shortly after, drawing to a close what was projected to be a 10 week trial.

Here are the counts as named in the indictment and patients associated with each: