Jury at an impasse in Dr. William Husel murder trial; judge orders further deliberations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge urged further deliberations after jurors announced they were at an impasse in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician Dr. William Husel.
Monday marked the fourth day of deliberations in the murder trial of Husel – who is accused of killing 14 patients under his care through overprescribing medications including fentanyl and other medications.
This latest development comes after weeks of testimony from 54 witnesses, some of whom were family members of those 14 patients.
The defense claimed Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients when he ordered doses of fentanyl and other drugs, but prosecutors argued his doses were unnecessary and ultimately hastened his patients’ deaths.
The defense’s chief argument was that it was the patients’ underlying medical conditions that killed them – not Husel’s drug orders.
Prosecutors acknowledged that the patients were critically ill or dying but that it was not a defense to state that they were dying – arguing Husel’s motive “could’ve been pure, but it is a crime to kill a dying person. It is not a defense.”
Judge Michael Holbrook told jurors last week that they had the ability to consider attempted murder as a lesser included offense, but that it was not a substitute for being unable to reach a verdict on the murder charges.
During closing arguments, Defense Attorney Jose Baez told jurors: “This is not a murder case, and it's a not attempted murder to just try to get a charge to stick…”
The defense rested after calling just one witness to the stand during the trial’s sixth week.
Last week, Judge Holbrook was allowed to resume proceedings after an affidavit was filed to remove him from overseeing the trial.
Closing arguments began shortly after, drawing to a close what was projected to be a 10 week trial.
Here are the counts as named in the indictment and patients associated with each:
- Count 1: Murder for the death of Joanne Bellisari
- Count 2: Murder for the death of Ryan Hayes
- Count 3: Murder for the death of Beverlee Schirtzinger
- Count 4: Murder for the death of Danny Mollette
- Count 5: Murder for the death of Brandy McDonald
- Count 6: Murder for the death of Francis Burke
- Count 7: Murder for the death of Jeremia "Sue" Hodge
- Count 8: Murder for the death of James Allen
- Count 9: Murder for the death of Troy Allison
- Count 10: Murder for the death of Bonnie Austin
- Count 11: Murder for the death of James Nick Timmons
- Count 12: Murder for the death of Sandra Castle
- Count 13: Murder for the death of Rebecca Walls
- Count 14: Murder for the death of Melissa Penix