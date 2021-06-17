June 19 will be observed as a paid holiday for all full-time city employees beginning in 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Full-time city employees will be granted an additional paid holiday this year in celebration of Juneteenth, Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther announced Thursday.

Juneteenth, also known as African American Emancipation Day, is the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

“Over the past year, we have all been reminded of the unrelenting power and promise of a free, inclusive society,” said Mayor Ginther. “I encourage everyone, no matter your background, to learn from the lessons of our past, consider the vital work that still lies ahead and move forward, together, with renewed optimism and determination in pursuit of a more equitable, honest and accountable society.”

In June 2020, Mayor Ginther signed a proclamation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth in the City of Columbus and encouraged all residents to join in its recognition and celebration.