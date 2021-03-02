Judge: Man who drove into Diley Ridge Medical Center competent to stand trial

A judge issued the ruling Tuesday after reviewing the results of a second psychiatric evaluation for Raymond Leiendecker.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A man who authorities say deliberately drove into Diley Ridge Medical Center, killing two people, has been found competent to stand trial on aggravated murder charges.

A judge issued the ruling Tuesday after reviewing the results of a second psychiatric evaluation for Raymond Leiendecker.

The second evaluation was ordered after lawyers for the 46-year-old Baltimore, Ohio man cited inconsistencies with the first evaluation, which had also found Leiendecker competent.

Authorities have said Leiendecker had undergone a psychological evaluation at the Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester in September 2019 before driving a pickup truck into the emergency department entrance.