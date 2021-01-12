Judge denies defense’s motion to drop murder charges against William Husel

Husel is accused of administering potentially lethal doses of fentanyl to patients under his care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County judge has denied a motion to drop the murder charges filed against a former Mount Carmel doctor.

The ruling comes Friday after the defense sought to toss the 25 murder charges against Dr. William Husel, alleging that former Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s office misled the grand jury and withheld information about one of his patients.

Husel is accused of administering potentially lethal doses of fentanyl to patients under his care.

His legal team has claimed prosecutors’ assertion that 500 micrograms of fentanyl being a potentially lethal dose is based on flawed science. Specifically, the defense alleged one of Husel’s patients who received 2,500 micrograms of fentanyl survived another 10 days before passing away in early December 2014.

Husel was indicted on murder charges in June 2019. At the time, O’Brien said, “I have found no one, nowhere that says 500 micrograms of fentanyl is appropriate dose of fentanyl for treatment of someone being taken off a ventilator…”