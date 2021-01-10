Judge orders second Columbus narcotics officer to stay in jail

John Kotchkoski appeared in federal court on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge ordered the second of two Columbus narcotics officers who allegedly dealt fentanyl and was arrested by the FBI to stay in jail.

John Kotchkoski appeared in federal court on Friday, one day after Marco Merino made his appearance.

Prosecutors requested that Kotchkoski be detained after allegations he threatened to have Merino's family killed if Merino ever talked about any of their illegal activity.

The prosecutor argued Kotchkoski's culpability is greater because he is a police officer and he knew the dangers and risks of fentanyl.

Meanwhile, Kotchkoski's lawyer, Sam Shamansky, said his client his innocent and did nothing wrong.

When asked about the alleged threats Kotchkoski made, Shamanasky called the allegations "a self-serving lie."