Judge grants new trial against Columbus officers accused of excessive force in 2017 arrest

The new trial stems from the 2017 arrest of Timothy Davis.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eight Columbus Division of Police officers who are accused of violating a man's civil rights during an arrest in 2017 will be on trial again.

Attorneys representing Timothy Davis said a judge granted a partial new trial on Tuesday, accusing the officers of using excessive force while trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants. The City of Columbus is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Davis sued the officers and the city over the arrest, but a jury sided with the police department last year. A judge has decided to try the case again.

Davis' lawyers said the officers verbally abused, punched and kicked him, pulled his hair out and stripped him naked from the waist down during the arrest.

The city previously said Davis was wanted on warrants for violent crimes and was resisting arrest.

Davis' attorneys say the jury's verdict in 2021 was "manifestly unjust in light" of the evidence presented at the trial.