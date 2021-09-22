Judge dismisses lawsuits against Ohio State over alleged abuse by Strauss

Judge Michael H. Watson threw out the cases citing statute of limitations on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio judge has granted Ohio State University’s motion to dismiss the cases of more than 90 victims against the university for their role in the alleged abuse by former team doctor Richard Strauss.

The plaintiffs, who were students, sued the university for the alleged sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Dr. Strauss.

Judge Michael H. Watson granted Ohio State’s motion to dismiss the lawsuits, citing statute of limitations on Wednesday.

On Monday, some of the men who sued Ohio State wanted Watson recused in the remaining unsettled cases after he disclosed this month that his wife's business has ties with the university.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the financial connection raised questions about the judge's impartiality and could at least give the appearance he's partial to Ohio State. Watson is also an adjunct professor for the university's law school, but they hadn't objected to the way Watson has handled the previous Strauss cases.

Hundreds of men have filed claims saying they were groped by Dr. Strauss during medical exams or while seeking treatment.

Strauss, who died in 2005, has been accused of abusing young men throughout his two decades at the school.

The university has apologized in the past has settled cases with about 185 survivors, totaling about $47 million in settlements as of Oct. 2020.

The university has also offered an individual settlement program to plaintiffs in some remaining lawsuits.

Ohio State released a statement to 10TV late Wednesday afternoon saying:

Beginning in 2018, Ohio State sought to uncover and acknowledge the truth about Richard Strauss’ abuse and the university’s failure at the time to prevent it. We are forever grateful to the survivors who participated in the independent Perkins Coie investigation, which could not have been completed without their strength and courage, and we offer our deepest regrets and apologies to all who experienced Strauss’ abuse.