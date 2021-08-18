Judge denies request to move Adam Coy's trial out of Franklin County

Coy is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge has denied the request to move the murder trial of former Columbus police officer Adam Coy out of Franklin County.

Coy fatally shot Andre' Hill on Dec. 22, 2020, as Hill emerged from a garage on Oberlin Drive. Coy and another officer were responding to a non-emergency call on the report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Coy was fired on Dec. 28 and later charged with murder, reckless homicide and felonious assault. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In June, attorney Mark Collins filed a motion to move the trial to ensure Coy received a "fair trial before a jury untainted with pre-trial publicity."

Collins cited extensive coverage of the shooting including local and national news, posts on social media and billboards in Columbus calling for justice for Hill.

The state attorney prosecuting the case had opposed the request.

Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson said the change of location “would unnecessarily consume resources and time.”

According to a court document filed Wednesday, Judge Stephen McIntosh said Coy's arguments were not well taken and the motion was denied.

Coy is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 4.