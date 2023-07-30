Police: 1 seriously hurt after shooting in northeast Columbus

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. They are expected to survive their injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously hurt after they were shot in the head in northeast Columbus on Friday evening, according to police.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 700 block of Joyce Avenue around 6:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

