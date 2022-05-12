Man sentenced to minimum 25 years in prison for shootout on I-71

Jonathon Myers, 21, was sentenced to serve 25-31.5 years in prison by a Delaware County judge on Monday.

DELAWARE, Ohio — A man who fired shots at motorists and exchanged gunfire with police on Interstate 71 earlier this year will spend at least 25 years in prison.

Jonathon Myers, 21, pleaded guilty in October to four counts of aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

According to the prosecutor's office, Myers' shooting spree on March 11 began in Franklin County when he fired at another motorist after the car he was traveling in crashed into another car and took off.

Myers later began shooting at drivers on I-71 in Delaware County and then at law enforcement officers who responded to the scene.

He exchanged gunfire with police before he was struck and taken into custody. No officers were injured during the incident.

“I am so thankful for all of law enforcement who descended upon this chaotic scene to protect all of the human life on the roadway that day.” Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said. “I will continue to vigorously prosecute criminals who bring their gun violence to Delaware County. We don’t want your violence here, and you will be held accountable.”

Myers originally pleaded not guilty, then not guilty by reason of insanity in July before changing his plea in October.

During Monday's sentencing hearing, Myers read a statement apologizing to the victims.